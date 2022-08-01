Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Introduction to Water
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components

Introduction to Water

Previous TopicNext Topic
1
concept

Introduction to Water

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
2
Problem
Problem

Individual water molecules bind to each other through:

a) Covalent bonds.

b)   Ionic bonds.

c)   Hydrogen bonds.

d)   Hydrophobic bonds.

3
concept

Emergent Properties of Water

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
4
example

Introduction to Water Example 1

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
5
Problem
Problem

The emergent properties of water (cohesion, high heat capacity, good solvent) come from the fact that water is ______ and ______ hydrogen bond.

a) Polar, can.

b) Polar, cannot.

c) Non-polar, can.

d) Non-polar, cannot.

Previous TopicNext Topic