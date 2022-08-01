2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Introduction to Water
Introduction to Water
Introduction to Water
Individual water molecules bind to each other through:
a) Covalent bonds.
b) Ionic bonds.
c) Hydrogen bonds.
d) Hydrophobic bonds.
Emergent Properties of Water
4
example
Introduction to Water Example 1
ProblemProblem
The emergent properties of water (cohesion, high heat capacity, good solvent) come from the fact that water is ______ and ______ hydrogen bond.
a) Polar, can.
b) Polar, cannot.
c) Non-polar, can.
d) Non-polar, cannot.
A
Polar, can.
B
Polar, cannot.
C
Non-polar, can.
D
Non-polar, cannot.
Additional resources for Introduction to Water
- Which of the following is not a function of water? a. dispersing nutrients throughout the body; b. helping pre...
- Water . a. is a good solute; b. facilitates chemical reactions; c. serves as an enzyme; d. m...
- This chapter explains how the emergent properties of water contribute to the suitability of the environment fo...