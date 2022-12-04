2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Introduction to Water
0:49 minutes
Problem 4a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Which of the following is not a function of water? a. dispersing nutrients throughout the body; b. helping prevent cancer; c. helping to regulate body temperature; d. helping to regulate blood pressure
Verified Solution
49s
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
527
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Introduction to Water with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice