3. Energy & Cell Processes
Steps of Transcription
1
concept
1) Initiation of Transcription
4m
2
concept
1) Elongation of Transcription
4m
3
concept
3) Termination of Transcription
2m
4
ProblemProblem
Transcription in eukaryotes requires which of the following molecules in addition to RNA polymerase?
A
Anticodons.
B
Ribosomes and tRNA.
C
Transcription factors.
D
Aminoacyl-tRNA synthetase.
5
ProblemProblem
During transcription of DNA to RNA:
A
The RNA polymerase moves along the DNA in the 5' to the 3' direction.
B
The 3' end of the RNA molecule is produced first.
C
The RNA polymerase must first bind to a promoter sequence.
D
Transcription is always initiated at a "start codon".
6
ProblemProblem
What happens during the initiation step of DNA transcription?
A
The mRNA detaches from the RNA polymerase as the RNA polymerase leaves the DNA strand.
B
RNA polymerase attaches to the DNA at the promoter sequence of the gene.
C
A ribosome attaches to the initiation codon of a completed mRNA strand.
D
RNA polymerase moves along the template strand of the DNA creating an mRNA strand.
7
ProblemProblem
Which of the following properties is NOT shared by RNA polymerase and DNA polymerase?
A
Can initiate strand synthesis.
B
Dependent on a DNA sequence template.
C
Catalyzes phosphodiester bond formation.
D
Cannot proofread using a 3'-to-5' exonuclease activity.
E
Polymerizes nucleotides in a 5'-to-3' direction.
