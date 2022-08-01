Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
3. Energy & Cell Processes
Steps of Transcription
3. Energy & Cell Processes

Steps of Transcription

Previous TopicNext Topic
1
concept

1) Initiation of Transcription

clock
4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
2
concept

1) Elongation of Transcription

clock
4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
3
concept

3) Termination of Transcription

clock
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
4
Problem
Problem

Transcription in eukaryotes requires which of the following molecules in addition to RNA polymerase?

5
Problem
Problem

During transcription of DNA to RNA:

6
Problem
Problem

What happens during the initiation step of DNA transcription?

7
Problem
Problem

Which of the following properties is NOT shared by RNA polymerase and DNA polymerase?

Previous TopicNext Topic