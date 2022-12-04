3. Energy & Cell Processes
Steps of Transcription
0:54 minutes
Problem 1
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
In eukaryotic cells, transcription cannot begin until a. the two DNA strands have completely separated and exposed the promoter. b. several transcription factors have bound to the promoter. c. the 5′ caps are removed from the mRNA. d. the DNA introns are removed from the template.
Verified Solution
54s
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
692
1
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master 1) Initiation of Transcription with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice