Anatomical Planes & Sections
Anatomical Planes
Anatomical Planes & Sections Example 1
What type of plane is shown in the image to the right?
Transverse.
Frontal.
Sagittal.
Oblique.
You are asked to draw a plane that intersects only one leg. What type of plane could you draw?
Transverse.
Frontal.
Parasagittal.
Both A and C.
Imagine a plane through the leg. If the shape formed where the leg intersects the plane is roughly a circle, what type of plane could make that shape?
Transverse.
Frontal.
Sagittal.
both A and C could be correct depending on where the plane crosses the leg.
Anatomical Sections
Anatomical Planes & Sections Example 2
Imagine you are a doctor. You suspect your patient has an enlarged thyroid, so you order the following MRI scan of the neck. The image that was taken represents what type of section?
Frontal.
Transverse.
Sagittal.
Oblique.
The CT scan on the right represents what type of section?
Frontal.
Parasagittal.
Sagittal.
Transverse.
What type of section does this MRI show and how do you know?