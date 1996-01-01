Characteristics of Epithelial Tissue
5 Characteristics of Epithelia
Characteristic 1: Polarity
Characteristic 2: Tightly Pressed Tissue Anchored to Basement Membrane
Characteristic 3: Avascular but Innervated
Characteristic 4: Supported by Connective Tissue
Characteristic 5: Highly Regenerative
Characteristics of Epithelial Tissue Example 1
Most cancers develop in epithelial tissues. Which epithelial tissue characteristic makes them prone to cancer?
Epithelial cells have polarity.
Epithelial tissue is avascular but innervated.
Epithelial tissue is supported by connective tissue.
Epithelial cells divide regularly.
Together the basal lamina and the reticular lamina make up the _____________________. The basal lamina is produced by the _________________, while the reticular lamina is produced by the ____________________.
Basement membrane, epithelial tissue, connective tissue.
Apical surface, epithelial tissue, connective tissue.
Basement membrane, connective tissue, epithelial tissue.
Apical surface, connective tissue, epithelial tissue.
A student scratched herself accidentally. What piece of evidence would suggest the scratch went through the epithelium (outermost layers of her skin) and reached the underlying connective tissue?
She started bleeding.
She felt pain.
The epithelial tissue in the small intestine is specialized to absorb nutrients. Why would tight junctions be important in this function?
Tight junctions allow the cells to transmit ions between cells, allowing the cells of the epithelium to coordinate.
Tight junctions ensure all nutrients are absorbed through epithelial cells, allowing for selective permeabilty.
Tight junctions allow specific molecules such as nutrients to enter the cell more easily.
Tight junctions allow the epithelial cells to sense and recognize specific molecules.