4. Tissues & Histology
Characteristics of Epithelial Tissue
4. Tissues & Histology

Characteristics of Epithelial Tissue

1
5 Characteristics of Epithelia

48s
2
Characteristic 1: Polarity

4m
3
Characteristic 2: Tightly Pressed Tissue Anchored to Basement Membrane

6m
4
Characteristic 3: Avascular but Innervated

2m
5
Characteristic 4: Supported by Connective Tissue

2m
6
Characteristic 5: Highly Regenerative

2m
7
Characteristics of Epithelial Tissue Example 1

7m
8
Problem

Most cancers develop in epithelial tissues. Which epithelial tissue characteristic makes them prone to cancer?

9
Problem

Together the basal lamina and the reticular lamina make up the _____________________. The basal lamina is produced by the _________________, while the reticular lamina is produced by the ____________________.

10
Problem

A student scratched herself accidentally. What piece of evidence would suggest the scratch went through the epithelium (outermost layers of her skin) and reached the underlying connective tissue?

11
Problem

The epithelial tissue in the small intestine is specialized to absorb nutrients. Why would tight junctions be important in this function?

