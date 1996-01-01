Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
4. Tissues & Histology
Introduction to Epithelial Tissue
4. Tissues & Histology

Introduction to Epithelial Tissue

Previous TopicNext Topic
1
concept

Intro to Epithelia

clock
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
2
concept

Functions of Epithelial Tissue

clock
7m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
3
example

Introduction to Epithelial Tissue Example 1

clock
5m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
4
Problem
Problem

Which statement is true about nearly all epithelial tissue?

5
Problem
Problem

When considering an internal organ like the heart or liver, based on what you know about epithelial tissue, do you think that most of the tissue that makes up that organ would be epithelial tissue or some other kind of tissue?

6
Problem
Problem

A nutrient in the small intestine is absorbed into the bloodstream. In doing so, it moves from being dissolved in the chyme present in the small intestine to being dissolved in the plasma of the blood. How many times did the nutrient pass through epithelial tissue when moving from the intestine to the blood? 

Previous TopicNext Topic