A loop of wire with a radius of 2 . 0 ⁢ cm lies in the x y -plane and is centered on the origin. It carries a counterclockwise current of 1 . 0 A when viewed from above the x y -plane. A long, straight wire lies along the line y = − 2.0 ⁢ cm . so that it is tangent to the lowest point on the loop. This straight wire carries a current of 1 . 0 A in the negative x-direction. What is the strength of the magnetic field at the center of the loop?