7. Friction, Inclines, Systems
Inclined Planes with Friction
A small block has constant acceleration as it slides down a frictionless incline. The block is released from rest at the top of the incline, and its speed after it has traveled 6.80 m to the bottom of the incline is 3.80 m/s. What is the speed of the block when it is 3.40 m from the top of the incline?
FIGURE P2.64 shows a fixed vertical disk of radius R. A thin, frictionless rod is attached to the bottom point of the disk and to a point on the edge, making angle Φ (Greek phi) with the vertical. Find an expression for the time it takes a bead to slide from the top end of the rod to the bottom.
A 25.0-kg box of textbooks rests on a loading ramp that makes an angle α with the horizontal. The coefficient of kinetic friction is 0.25, and the coefficient of static friction is 0.35. (b) At this angle, find the acceleration once the box has begun to move.
