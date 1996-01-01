A wire near the equator carries a current perpendicular to the Earth's magnetic field of 50 ⁢ μ T in a location where the field is parallel to the ground and points straight north. The wire has a mass per length of 5.9 ⁢ g / m . What magnitude of current in the wire could balance it against the force of gravity? (This example is not very realistic. The mass per length given would be reasonable for a very thin wire which could not handle this large of a current for very long.)