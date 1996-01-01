13. Rotational Inertia & Energy
Parallel Axis Theorem
A thin, rectangular sheet of metal has mass M and sides of length a and b. Use the parallel-axis theorem to calculate the moment of inertia of the sheet for an axis that is perpendicular to the plane of the sheet and that passes through one corner of the sheet.
A uniform bar has two small balls glued to its ends. The bar is 2.00 m long and has mass 4.00 kg, while the balls each have mass 0.300 kg and can be treated as point masses. Find the moment of inertia of this combination about an axis (d) parallel to the bar and 0.500 m from it.
