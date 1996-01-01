33. Geometric Optics
Refraction of Light & Snell's Law
33. Geometric Optics
Refraction of Light & Snell's Law
Suppose a ray of light starts in air, then enters a slab of diamond with parallel faces, and then exits again. If the ray entered the diamond at an angle from a line normal to the diamond slab, what is true of the final angle from normal ?
Light shines from a laser in air down into water. If the laser beam in air makes an angle of with the water's surface, what angle will it make with the surface under water?
A graduated cylinder is filled with of oil floating on of water. How long, in nanoseconds, does it take light to travel from the top of the oil to the bottom of the water?
A light ray, moving in air, is incident on a piece of plastic at an angle of 23° with respect to the normal. Inside the plastic the ray travels at an angle of 16° with respect to the normal. What is the index of refraction of the plastic?
If oil is floating on water, what is the critical angle at the oil/water boundary?
A laser pointer emits a ray which enters a quartz crystal at an angle 50° with the normal to the surface of the crystal. The ray bends inside the crystal, making an angle of 30° with the normal. Find the index of refraction of quartz.
A ray of light is incident on a glass pane with an angle of 60°. The light partially reflects and partially refracts. What is the angle θ between the reflected and refracted rays?
What is the frequency of an electromagnetic wave that has the same wavelength as a 2.5 kHz sound wave in water?
A helium-neon laser beam has a wavelength in air of 633 nm. It takes 1.38 ns for the light to travel through 30 cm of an unknown liquid. What is the wavelength of the laser beam in the liquid?
Some modern optical devices are made with glass whose index of refraction changes with distance from the front surface. FIGURE P16.72 shows the index of refraction as a function of the distance into a slab of glass of thickness L. The index of refraction increases linearly from n₁ at the front surface to n₂ at the rear surface. b. Evaluate your expression for a 1.0-cm-thick piece of glass for which n₁ = 1.50 and n₂ = 1.60.
(a) A tank containing methanol has walls 2.50 cm thick made of glass of refractive index 1.550. Light from the outside air strikes the glass at a 41.3° angle with the normal to the glass. Find the angle the light makes with the normal in the methanol. (b) The tank is emptied and refilled with an unknown liquid. If light incident at the same angle as in part (a) enters the liquid in the tank at an angle of 20.2° from the normal, what is the refractive index of the unknown liquid?
Light traveling in air is incident on the surface of a block of plastic at an angle of 62.7° to the normal and is bent so that it makes a 48.1° angle with the normal in the plastic. Find the speed of light in the plastic.
Light of a certain frequency has a wavelength of 526 nm in water. What is the wavelength of this light in benzene?
A light beam travels at 1.94 * 10^8 m/s in quartz. The wavelength of the light in quartz is 355 nm. (b) If this same light travels through air, what is its wavelength there?
A beam of light has a wavelength of 650 nm in vacuum. (b) What is the wavelength of these waves in the liquid?
A beam of light strikes a sheet of glass at an angle of 57.0° with the normal in air. You observe that red light makes an angle of 38.1° with the normal in the glass, while violet light makes a 36.7° angle. (b) What are the speeds of red and violet light in the glass?
The indexes of refraction for violet light λ = 400 nm2 and red light λ= 700 nm2 in diamond are 2.46 and 2.41, respectively. A ray of light traveling through air strikes the diamond surface at an angle of 53.5° to the normal. Calculate the angular separation between these two colors of light in the refracted ray.
As shown in Fig. E33.11, a layer of water covers a slab of material X in a beaker. A ray of light traveling upward follows the path indicated. Using the information on the figure, find (b) the angle the light makes with the normal in the air.
A horizontal, parallelsided plate of glass having a refractive index of 1.52 is in contact with the surface of water in a tank. A ray coming from above in air makes an angle of incidence of 35.0° with the normal to the top surface of the glass.(a) What angle does the ray refracted into the water make with the normal to the surface?
A beam of white light passes through a uniform thickness of air. If the intensity of the scattered light in the middle of the green part of the visible spectrum is I, find the intensity (in terms of I) of scattered light in the middle of (a) the red part of the spectrum.
A person is lying on a diving board 3.00 m above the surface of the water in a swimming pool. She looks at a penny that is on the bottom of the pool directly below her. To her, the penny appears to be a distance of 7.00 m from her. What is the depth of the water at this point?
The glass rod of Exercise 34.22 is immersed in oil (n = 1.45). An object placed to the left of the rod on the rod's axis is to be d 1.20 m inside the rod. How far from the left end of the rod must the object be located to form the ?
An advanced computer sends information to its various parts via infrared light pulses traveling through silicon fibers. To acquire data from memory, the central processing unit sends a light-pulse request to the memory unit. The memory unit processes the request, then sends a data pulse back to the central processing unit. The memory unit takes 0.5 ns to process a request. If the information has to be obtained from memory in 2.0 ns, what is the maximum distance the memory unit can be from the central processing unit?
A horizontal meter stick is centered at the bottom of a 3.0-m-deep, 3.0-m-wide pool of water. Suppose you place your eye just above the edge of the pool and look along the direction of the meter stick. What angle do you observe between the two ends of the meter stick if the pool is (a) empty and (b) completely filled with water?
There's one angle of incidence β onto a prism for which the light inside an isosceles prism travels parallel to the base and emerges at angle β. b. A laboratory measurement finds that β=52.2° for a prism shaped like an equilateral triangle. What is the prism's index of refraction?
CALC FIGURE CP34.81 shows a light ray that travels from point A to point B. The ray crosses the boundary at position x, making angles θ1 and θ2 in the two media. Suppose that you did not know Snell's law. You've proven that Snell's law is equivalent to the statement that 'light traveling between two points follows the path that requires the shortest time.' This interesting way of thinking about refraction is called Fermat's principle. a. Write an expression for the time t it takes the light ray to travel from A to B. Your expression should be in terms of the distances a, b, and w; the variable x; and the indices of refraction n1 and n2.
You're visiting the shark tank at the aquarium when you see a 2.5-m-long shark that appears to be swimming straight toward you at 2.0 m/s. What is the shark's actual speed through the water? You can ignore the glass wall of the tank.
A giant ocean tank at an aquarium has acrylic plastic walls 18 cm thick. The index of refraction of acrylic plastic is 1.49. A fish is 220 cm from the inside wall. To a viewer on the outside, how far does the fish appear to be from the outside wall? Hint: The of the first refraction is the object for the second refraction.
A light ray in air is incident on a transparent material whose index of refraction is n. a. Find an expression for the (non-zero) angle of incidence whose angle of refraction is half the angle of incidence.
The 80-cm-tall, 65-cm-wide tank shown in FIGURE P34.48 is completely filled with water. The tank has marks every 10 cm along one wall, and the 0 cm mark is barely submerged. As you stand beside the opposite wall, your eye is level with the top of the water. a. Can you see the marks from the top of the tank (the 0 cm mark) going down, or from the bottom of the tank (the 80 cm mark) coming up? Explain.
A 4.0-m-wide swimming pool is filled to the top. The bottom of the pool becomes completely shaded in the afternoon when the sun is 20° above the horizon. How deep is the pool?
An astronaut is exploring an unknown planet when she accidentally drops an oxygen canister into a 1.50-m-deep pool filled with an unknown liquid. Although she dropped the canister 21 cm from the edge, it appears to be 31 cm away when she peers in from the edge. What is the liquid's index of refraction? Assume that the planet's atmosphere is similar to earth's.
Shown from above in FIGURE P34.54 is one corner of a rectangular box filled with water. A laser beam starts 10 cm from side A of the container and enters the water at position x. You can ignore the thin walls of the container. a. If x=15 cm, does the laser beam refract back into the air through side B or reflect from side B back into the water? Determine the angle of refraction or reflection.
A horizontal laser beam enters the glass prism shown in FIGURE P34.55. When the laser beam exits the prism, by what angle will it have been deflected from horizontal?
A 1.0-cm-thick layer of water stands on a horizontal slab of glass. A light ray in the air is incident on the water 60° from the normal. What is the ray's direction of travel in the glass?
An underwater diver sees the sun 50° above horizontal. How high is the sun above the horizon to a fisherman in a boat above the diver?
A biologist keeps a specimen of his favorite beetle embedded in a cube of polystyrene plastic. The hapless bug appears to be 2.0 cm within the plastic. What is the beetle's actual distance beneath the surface?
To a fish in an aquarium, the 4.00-mm-thick walls appear to be only 3.50 mm thick. What is the index of refraction of the walls?
A laser beam in air is incident on a liquid at an angle of 53° with respect to the normal. The laser beam's angle in the liquid is 35°. What is the liquid's index of refraction?
A costume jewelry pendant made of cubic zirconia is submerged in oil. A light ray in the oil strikes one face of the zirconia crystal at an angle of incidence of 25°. Once inside, what is the ray's angle with respect to the face of the crystal?
A sheet of glass has nᵣₑₔ = 1.52 and nᵥᵢₒₗₑₜ = 1.55. A narrow beam of white light is incident on the glass at 30°. What is the angular spread of the light inside the glass?
White light is incident onto a 30° prism at the 40° angle shown in FIGURE P35.41. Violet light emerges perpendicular to the rear face of the prism. The index of refraction of violet light in this glass is 2.0% larger than the index of refraction of red light. At what angle Φ does red light emerge from the rear face?< >
A beam of white light enters a transparent material. Wavelengths for which the index of refraction is n are refracted at angle θ₂. Wavelengths for which the index of refraction is n + δn, where δn << n, are refracted at angle θ₂ + δθ. b. A beam of white light is incident on a piece of glass at 30°. Deep violet light is refracted 0.28° more than deep red light. The index of refraction for deep red light is known to be 1.552. What is the index of refraction for deep violet light?
A hydrogen discharge lamp emits light with two prominent wavelengths: 656 nm (red) and 486 nm (blue). The light enters a flint-glass prism perpendicular to one face and then refracts through the hypotenuse back into the air. The angle between these two faces is 35°. b. What is the angle (in degrees) between the red and blue light as it leaves the prism?
