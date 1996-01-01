CALC FIGURE CP34.81 shows a light ray that travels from point A to point B. The ray crosses the boundary at position x, making angles θ1 and θ2 in the two media. Suppose that you did not know Snell's law. You've proven that Snell's law is equivalent to the statement that 'light traveling between two points follows the path that requires the shortest time.' This interesting way of thinking about refraction is called Fermat's principle. a. Write an expression for the time t it takes the light ray to travel from A to B. Your expression should be in terms of the distances a, b, and w; the variable x; and the indices of refraction n1 and n2.