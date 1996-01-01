30. Induction and Inductance
Self Inductance
A long, straight solenoid has 800 turns. When the current in the solenoid is 2.90 A, the average flux through each turn of the solenoid is 3.25 * 10^-3 Wb. What must be the magnitude of the rate of change of the current in order for the self-induced emf to equal 6.20 mV?
At the instant when the current in an inductor is increasing at a rate of 0.0640 A/s, the magnitude of the self-induced emf is 0.0160 V. (b) If the inductor is a solenoid with 400 turns, what is the average magnetic flux through each turn when the current is 0.720 A?
