27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Resistors and Ohm's Law
Textbook Question
A hollow aluminum cylinder is 2.50 m long and has an inner radius of 2.75 cm and an outer radius of 4.60 cm. Treat each surface (inner, outer, and the two end faces) as an equipotential surface. At room temperature, what will an ohmmeter read if it is connected between (a) the opposite faces and (b) the inner and outer surfaces?
Textbook Question
A ductile metal wire has resistance R. What will be the resistance of this wire in terms of R if it is stretched to three times its original length, assuming that the density and resistivity of the material do not change when the wire is stretched? (Hint: The amount of metal does not change, so stretching out the wire will affect its cross-sectional area.)
Textbook Question
A cylindrical tungsten filament 15.0 cm long with a diameter of 1.00 mm is to be used in a machine for which the temperature will range from room temperature (20°C) up to 120°C. It will carry a current of 12.5 A at all temperatures. (c) What will be the maximum potential drop over the full length of the filament?
