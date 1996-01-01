BIO MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) is a medical technique that produces detailed 'pictures' of the interior of the body. The patient is placed into a solenoid that is 40 cm in diameter and 1.0 m long. A 100 A current creates a 5.0 T magnetic field inside the solenoid. To carry such a large current, the solenoid wires are cooled with liquid helium until they become superconducting (no electric resistance). a. How much magnetic energy is stored in the solenoid? Assume that the magnetic field is uniform within the solenoid and quickly drops to zero outside the solenoid.