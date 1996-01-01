33. Geometric Optics
Ray Nature Of Light
33. Geometric Optics
Ray Nature Of Light
+1
Additional 1 creators.
Guided videos.
Learn with DouglasGo to the course
+1
Additional 1 creators.
Learn with other creators
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
A small light source is casting your shadow on a large wall. Both you and the light are on a line normal to the wall. You are one-fourth of the way from the light to the wall. How wide is your shadow compared to your normal width?
97
Multiple Choice
When light reflects off of a smooth surface, and rays that were initially parallel remain parallel, this is called…
100
Textbook Question
It is proposed to store 1.00 kW•h = 3.60 * 10^6 J of electrical energy in a uniform magnetic field with magnitude 0.600 T. (b) If instead this amount of energy is to be stored in a volume (in vacuum) equivalent to a cube 40.0 cm on a side, what magnetic field is required?
104
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
It has been proposed to use large inductors as energy storage devices. (b) If the amount of energy calculated in part (a) is stored in an inductor in which the current is 80.0 A, what is the inductance?
40
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
It has been proposed to use large inductors as energy storage devices. (a) How much electrical energy is converted to light and thermal energy by a 150-W light bulb in one day?
50
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
A solenoid 25.0 cm long and with a cross-sectional area of 0.500 cm^2 contains 400 turns of wire and carries a current of 80.0 A. Calculate: (c) the total energy contained in the coil's magnetic field (assume the field is uniform);
42
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
An air-filled toroidal solenoid has a mean radius of 15.0 cm and a cross-sectional area of 5.00 cm^2. When the current is 12.0 A, the energy stored is 0.390 J. How many turns does the winding have?
3
Textbook Question
How much energy is stored in a 3.0-cm-diameter, 12-cm-long solenoid that has 200 turns of wire and carries a current of 0.80 A?
3
Textbook Question
BIO MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) is a medical technique that produces detailed 'pictures' of the interior of the body. The patient is placed into a solenoid that is 40 cm in diameter and 1.0 m long. A 100 A current creates a 5.0 T magnetic field inside the solenoid. To carry such a large current, the solenoid wires are cooled with liquid helium until they become superconducting (no electric resistance). a. How much magnetic energy is stored in the solenoid? Assume that the magnetic field is uniform within the solenoid and quickly drops to zero outside the solenoid.
3
Textbook Question
b. What distance does light travel in water, glass, and cubic zirconia during the time that it travels 1.0 m in vacuum?
5
Textbook Question
A point source of light illuminates an aperture 2.0 m away. A 12.0-cm-wide bright patch of light appears on a screen 1.0 m behind the aperture. How wide is the aperture?
4
Textbook Question
A 5.0-cm-thick layer of oil is sandwiched between a 1.0-cm-thick sheet of glass and a 2.0-cm-thick sheet of polystyrene plastic. How long (in ns) does it take light incident perpendicular to the glass to pass through this 8.0-cm-thick sandwich?
3
Showing 13 of 13 practice