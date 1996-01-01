13. Rotational Inertia & Energy
Intro to Rotational Kinetic Energy
13. Rotational Inertia & Energy
Intro to Rotational Kinetic Energy
Textbook Question
A wheel is turning about an axis through its center with constant angular acceleration. Starting from rest, at t = 0, the wheel turns through 8.20 revolutions in 12.0 s. At t = 12.0 s the kinetic energy of the wheel is 36.0 J. For an axis through its center, what is the moment of inertia of the wheel?
Textbook Question
An airplane propeller is 2.08 m in length (from tip to tip) with mass 117 kg and is rotating at 2400 rpm (rev/min) about an axis through its center. You can model the propeller as a slender rod. (a) What is its rotational kinetic energy? (b) Suppose that, due to weight constraints, you had to reduce the propeller's mass to 75.0% of its original mass, but you still needed to keep the same size and kinetic energy. What would its angular speed have to be, in rpm?
Textbook Question
If we multiply all the design dimensions of an object by a scaling factor f, its volume and mass will be multiplied by f^3. (b) If a 1/48 scale model has a rotational kinetic energy of 2.5 J, what will be the kinetic energy for the full-scale object of the same material rotating at the same angular velocity?
Textbook Question
A uniform sphere with mass 28.0 kg and radius 0.380 m is rotating at constant angular velocity about a stationary axis that lies along a diameter of the sphere. If the kinetic energy of the sphere is 236 J, what is the tangential velocity of a point on the rim of the sphere?
