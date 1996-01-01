29. Sources of Magnetic Field
Magnetic Force Between Parallel Currents
29. Sources of Magnetic Field
Magnetic Force Between Parallel Currents
Guided videos.
Learn with PatrickGo to the course
Learn with other creators
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
Two very long wires of unknown lengths are a parallel distance of 2 m from each other. If both wires have 3 A of current flowing through them in the same direction, what must the force per unit length on each wire be?
BONUS:Is the mutual force between the wires attractive or repulsive?
505
3
2
Has a video solution.
Multiple Choice
Two long parallel wires lie in the x-y plane, and each carry currents in opposite directions. Wire 1 lies along the line and carries a current in the positive x direction; wire 2 lies along the y = 0 line and carries a current in the negative x direction. What is the magnitude of the magnetic field at the point (, , )?
140
Multiple Choice
Two long parallel wires lie in the x-y plane, and each carry currents in opposite directions. Wire 1 lies along the line and carries a current in the negative x direction; wire 2 lies along the line and carries a current in the positive x direction. What is the direction of the magnetic field at the point (, , )?
181
Textbook Question
. Two long, parallel wires are separated by a distance of 0.400 m (Fig. E28.29). The currents I1 and I2 have the directions shown. (b) Each current is doubled, so that I1 becomes 10.0 A and I2 becomes 4.00 A. Now what is the magnitude of the force that each wire exerts on a 1.20-m length of the other?
155
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
. Two long, parallel wires are separated by a distance of 0.400 m (Fig. E28.29). The currents I1 and I2 have the directions shown. (a) Calculate the magnitude of the force exerted by each wire on a 1.20-m length of the other. Is the force attractive or repulsive?
146
Has a video solution.
Showing 6 of 6 practice