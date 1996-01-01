6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Newton's Third Law & Action-Reaction Pairs
Textbook Question
World-class sprinters can accelerate out of the starting blocks with an acceleration that is nearly horizontal and has magnitude 15 m/s2. How much horizontal force must a 55-kg sprinter exert on the starting blocks to produce this acceleration? Which body exerts the force that propels the sprinter: the blocks or the sprinter herself?
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
A 75 kg archer on ice skates is standing at rest on very smooth ice. He shoots a 450 g arrow horizontally. When released, the arrow reaches a speed of 110 m/s in 0.25 s. Assume that the force of the bow string on the arrow is constant. b. What is the archer's recoil speed?
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
A 1000 kg car is pushing an out-of-gear 2000 kg truck that has a dead battery. When the driver steps on the accelerator, the drive wheels of the car push horizontally against the ground with a force of 4500 N. Rolling friction can be neglected. (a) What is the magnitude of the force of the car on the truck?
Has a video solution.
