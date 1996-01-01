A light, long rope is wrapped around a solid disc, in such a way that pulling the rope causes the disc to spin about a fixed axis perpendicular to itself and through its center. The disc has mass 40 kg, radius 2 m, and is initially at rest, and the rope unwinds without slipping. You pull on the rope with a constant 200 N. Use the rotational version of Newton's Second Law to calculate how fast (in rad/s) the disc be spinning after you pull 50 m of rope.