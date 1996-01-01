. A vessel whose walls are thermally insulated contains 2.40 kg of water and 0.450 kg of ice, all at 0.0°C. The outlet of a tube leading from a boiler in which water is boiling at atmospheric pressure is inserted into the water. How many grams of steam must condense inside the vessel (also at atmospheric pressure) to raise the temperature of the system to 28.0°C? You can ignore the heat transferred to the container.