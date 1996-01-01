20. Heat and Temperature
Calorimetry with Temperature and Phase Changes
20. Heat and Temperature
Calorimetry with Temperature and Phase Changes
Guided videos.
Learn with PatrickGo to the course
+4
Additional 4 creators.
Learn with other creators
Showing 7 of 7 videos
Practice this topic
Textbook Question
. A vessel whose walls are thermally insulated contains 2.40 kg of water and 0.450 kg of ice, all at 0.0°C. The outlet of a tube leading from a boiler in which water is boiling at atmospheric pressure is inserted into the water. How many grams of steam must condense inside the vessel (also at atmospheric pressure) to raise the temperature of the system to 28.0°C? You can ignore the heat transferred to the container.
102
1
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
A laboratory technician drops a 0.0850-kg sample of unknown solid material, at 100.0°C, into a calorimeter. The calorimeter can, initially at 19.0°C, is made of 0.150 kg of copper and contains 0.200 kg of water. The final temperature of the calorimeter can and contents is 26.1°C. Compute the specific heat of the sample
99
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
An asteroid with a diameter of 10 km and a mass of 2.60*10^15 kg impacts the earth at a speed of 32.0 km/s, landing in the Pacific Ocean. If 1.00% of the asteroid's kinetic energy goes to boiling the ocean water (assume an initial water temperature of 10.0°C), what mass of water will be boiled away by the collision? (For comparison, the mass of water contained in Lake Superior is about 2*10^15 kg.)
135
Has a video solution.
Showing 7 of 7 practice