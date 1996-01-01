17. Periodic Motion
Simple Harmonic Motion of Vertical Springs
17. Periodic Motion
Simple Harmonic Motion of Vertical Springs
Guided videos.
Learn with PatrickGo to the course
+3
Additional 3 creators.
Learn with other creators
Showing 7 of 7 videos
Practice this topic
Textbook Question
A compact car has a mass of 1200 kg. Assume that the car has one spring on each wheel, that the springs are identical, and that the mass is equally distributed over the four springs. b. What will be the car's oscillation frequency while carrying four 70 kg passengers?
20
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Your lab instructor has asked you to measure a spring constant using a dynamic method—letting it oscillate—rather than a static method of stretching it. You and your lab partner suspend the spring from a hook, hang different masses on the lower end, and start them oscillating. One of you uses a meter stick to measure the amplitude, the other uses a stopwatch to time 10 oscillations. Your data are as follows: Use the best-fit line of an appropriate graph to determine the spring constant.
26
Has a video solution.
Showing 10 of 10 practice