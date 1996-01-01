6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Types Of Forces & Free Body Diagrams
6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Types Of Forces & Free Body Diagrams
Guided videos.
Learn with PatrickGo to the course
+2
Additional 2 creators.
Learn with other creators
Showing 14 of 14 videos
Practice this topic
Textbook Question
A ball is hanging from a long string that is tied to the ceiling of a train car traveling eastward on horizontal tracks. An observer inside the train car sees the ball hang motionless. Draw a clearly labeled free-body diagram for the ball if (b) the train is speeding up uniformly. Is the net force on the ball zero in either case? Explain.
631
1
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Crates A and B sit at rest side by side on a frictionless horizontal surface. They have masses mA and mB, respectively. When a horizontal force F is applied to crate A, the two crates move off to the right. (a) Draw clearly labeled free-body diagrams for crate A and for crate B. Indicate which pairs of forces, if any, are third-law action–reaction pairs.
383
1
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
A 1130-kg car is held in place by a light cable on a very smooth (frictionless) ramp (Fig. E5.8). The cable makes an angle of 31.0° above the surface of the ramp, and the ramp itself rises at 25.0° above the horizontal. (a) Draw a free-body diagram for the car.
738
Has a video solution.
Showing 14 of 14 practice