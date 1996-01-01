31. Alternating Current
Impedance in AC Circuits
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
An AC source operates at a maximum voltage of 120 V and an angular frequency of 377 s-1 . If this source is connected in parallel to a 15 Ω resistor and in parallel to a 0.20 mF capacitor, answer the following questions:
a) What is the maximum current produced by the source?
b) What is the maximum current through the resistor?
c) What is the maximum current through the capacitor?
Textbook Question
You have a 200-Ω resistor, a 0.400-H inductor, and a 6.00-μF capacitor. Suppose you take the resistor and inductor and make a series circuit with a voltage source that has voltage amplitude 30.0 V and an angular frequency of 250 rad/s. (a) What is the impedance of the circuit?
