15. Rotational Equilibrium
Equilibrium with Multiple Objects
15. Rotational Equilibrium
Equilibrium with Multiple Objects
Guided videos.
Learn with PatrickGo to the course
+2
Additional 2 creators.
Learn with other creators
Showing 7 of 7 videos
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
A 20 kg, 5 m-long bar of uniform mass distribution is attached to the ceiling by a light string, as shown. Because the string is off-center (2 m from the right edge), the bar does not hang horizontally. To fix this, you place a small object on the right edge of the bar. What mass should this object have, to cause the bar to balance horizontally?
283
1
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Two people carry a heavy electric motor by placing it on a light board 2.00 m long. One person lifts at one end with a force of 400 N, and the other lifts the opposite end with a force of 600 N. (a) What is the weight of the motor, and where along the board is its center of gravity located?
390
1
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
A 0.120-kg, 50.0-cm-long uniform bar has a small 0.055-kg mass glued to its left end and a small 0.110-kg mass glued to the other end. The two small masses can each be treated as point masses. You want to balance this system horizontally on a fulcrum placed just under its center of gravity. How far from the left end should the fulcrum be placed?
252
Has a video solution.
Showing 5 of 5 practice