33. Geometric Optics
Reflection of Light
What is the distance, d, between the incoming and outgoing rays?
When you look in your bathroom mirror in the morning, you see your reflection behind the mirror. If you are standing from the mirror, how far are you from the image of you?
A light ray strikes a horizontal surface at a 60° angle. The reflected ray then strikes a wall 2.5m above the reflective surface. How far is the wall from the point where the incident light ray strikes the surface?
Two plane mirrors intersect at right angles. A laser beam strikes the first of them at a point 11.5 cm from their point of intersection, as shown in Fig. E33.1. For what angle of incidence at the first mirror will this ray strike the midpoint of the second mirror (which is 28.0 cm long) after reflecting from the first mirror?
When you look into your car's 5.0-cm-tall rear-view mirror from 35 cm away, the front of a bus, from the ground to the roof, exactly fills the mirror. If the bus is 17 m from the mirror, how tall is the bus?
It is 165 cm from your eyes to your toes. You're standing 200 cm in front of a tall mirror. How far is it from your eyes to the of your toes?
The mirror in FIGURE EX34.5 deflects a horizontal laser beam by 60°. What is the angle ϕ?
