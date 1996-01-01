17. Periodic Motion
Spring Force (Hooke's Law)
17. Periodic Motion
Spring Force (Hooke's Law)
Guided videos.
Learn with PatrickGo to the course
+3
Additional 3 creators.
Learn with other creators
Showing 6 of 6 videos
Practice this topic
Textbook Question
Nothing can escape the event horizon of a black hole, not even light. You can think of the event horizon as being the distance from a black hole at which the escape speed is the speed of light, 3.00 ✕ 10⁸ m/s, making all escape impossible. What is the radius of the event horizon for a black hole with a mass 5.0 times the mass of the sun? This distance is called the Schwarzschild radius.
222
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
A thin, uniform rod has length L and mass M. A small uniform sphere of mass m is placed a distance x from one end of the rod, along the axis of the rod (Fig. E13.34). (b) Use Fx = -dU>dx to find the magnitude and direction of the gravitational force exerted on the sphere by the rod (see Section 7.4). Show that your answer reduces to the expected result when x is much larger than L.
99
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
A uniform, spherical, 1000.0-kg shell has a radius of 5.00 m. (b) Sketch a qualitative graph of the magnitude of the gravitational force this sphere exerts on a point mass m as a function of the distance r of m from the center of the sphere. Include the region from r = 0 to r -> ∞.
74
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Ten days after it was launched toward Mars in December 1998, the Mars Climate Orbiter spacecraft (mass 629 kg) was 2.87 * 10^6 km from the earth and traveling at 1.20 * 10^4 km/h relative to the earth. At this time, what were (a) the spacecraft's kinetic energy relative to the earth and (b) the potential energy of the earth–spacecraft system?
288
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Jupiter's moon Io has active volcanoes (in fact, it is the most volcanically active body in the solar system) that eject material as high as 500 km (or even higher) above the surface. Io has a mass of 8.93 * 10^22 kg and a radius of 1821 km. For this calculation, ignore any variation in gravity over the 500-km range of the debris. How high would this material go on earth if it were ejected with the same speed as on Io?
360
1
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Use the results of Example 13.5 (Section 13.3) to calculate the escape speed for a spacecraft (a) from the surface of Mars and (b) from the surface of Jupiter. Use the data in Appendix F. (c) Why is the escape speed for a spacecraft independent of the spacecraft's mass?
97
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In 2005 astronomers announced the discovery of a large black hole in the galaxy Markarian 766 having clumps of matter orbiting around once every 27 hours and moving at 30,000 km/s. (b) What is the mass of this black hole, assuming circular orbits? Express your answer in kilograms and as a multiple of our sun's mass.
84
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Astronomers have observed a small, massive object at the center of our Milky Way galaxy. A ring of material orbits this massive object; the ring has a diameter of about 15 light-years and an orbital speed of about 200 km/s. (b) Observations of stars, as well as theories of the structure of stars, suggest that it is impossible for a single star to have a mass of more than about 50 solar masses. Can this massive object be a single, ordinary star?
245
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
The Parker Solar Probe, launched in 2018, was the first spacecraft to explore the solar corona, the hot gases and flares that extend outward from the solar surface. The probe is in a highly elliptical orbit that, using the gravity of Venus, will be nudged ever closer to the sun until, in 2025, it reaches a closest approach of 6.9 million kilometers from the center of the sun. Its maximum speed as it whips through the corona will be 192 km/s. (b) The probe's highly elliptical orbit carries it out to a maximum distance of 160 Rₛ with a period of 88 days. What is its slowest speed, in km/s?
24
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Two stars, one twice as massive as the other, are 1.0 light year (ly) apart. One light year is the distance light travels in one year at the speed of light, 3.00 ✕ 10⁸ m/s . The gravitational potential energy of this double-star system is ─8.0 ✕ 10³⁴ J. What is the mass of the lighter star?
23
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Vision is blurred if the head is vibrated at 29 Hz because the vibrations are resonant with the natural frequency of the eyeball in its socket. If the mass of the eyeball is 7.5 g, a typical value, what is the effective spring constant of the musculature that holds the eyeball in the socket?
28
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
A 500 g air-track glider moving at 0.50 m/s collides with a horizontal spring whose opposite end is anchored to the end of the track. Measurements show that the glider is in contact with the spring for 1.5 s before it rebounds. b. What is the maximum compression of the spring?
52
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
A 500 g air-track glider moving at 0.50 m/s collides with a horizontal spring whose opposite end is anchored to the end of the track. Measurements show that the glider is in contact with the spring for 1.5 s before it rebounds. a. What is the value of the spring constant?
19
Has a video solution.
Showing 26 of 26 practice