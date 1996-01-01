15. Rotational Equilibrium
Torque & Equilibrium
15. Rotational Equilibrium
Torque & Equilibrium
Guided videos.
Learn with PatrickGo to the course
+4
Additional 4 creators.
Learn with other creators
Showing 8 of 8 videos
Practice this topic
Open Question
A composite disc is made out of two concentric cylinders, as shown. The inner cylinder has radius 30 cm. The outer cylinder has radius 50 cm. If you pull on a light rope attached to the edge of the outer cylinder (shown left) with 100 N, how hard must you pull on a light rope attached to the edge of the inner cylinder (shown right) so the disc does not spin?
141
1
4
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Suppose that you can lift no more than 650 N (around 150 lb) unaided. (a) How much can you lift using a 1.4-m-long wheelbarrow that weighs 80.0 N and whose center of gravity is 0.50 m from the center of the wheel (Fig. E11.16)? The cen-ter of gravity of the load car-ried in the wheelbarrow is also 0.50 m from the center of the wheel. (b) Where does the force come from to enable you to lift more than 650 N using the wheelbarrow?
62
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Suppose that you can lift no more than 650 N (around 150 lb) unaided. (a) How much can you lift using a 1.4-m-long wheelbarrow that weighs 80.0 N and whose center of gravity is 0.50 m from the center of the wheel (Fig. E11.16)? The cen-ter of gravity of the load car-ried in the wheelbarrow is also 0.50 m from the center of the wheel. (b) Where does the force come from to enable you to lift more than 650 N using the wheelbarrow?
94
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
A uniform 300-N trapdoor in a floor is hinged at one side. Find the net upward force needed to begin to open it and the total force exerted on the door by the hinges (a) if the upward force is applied at the center and (b) if the upward force is applied at the center of the edge opposite the hinges.
170
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
A uniform 300-N trapdoor in a floor is hinged at one side. Find the net upward force needed to begin to open it and the total force exerted on the door by the hinges (a) if the upward force is applied at the center and (b) if the upward force is applied at the center of the edge opposite the hinges.
259
1
Has a video solution.
Showing 6 of 6 practice