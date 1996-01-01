Suppose that you can lift no more than 650 N (around 150 lb) unaided.

(a) How much can you lift using a 1.4-m-long wheelbarrow that weighs 80.0 N and whose center of gravity is 0.50 m from the center of the wheel (Fig. E11.16)? The cen-ter of gravity of the load car-ried in the wheelbarrow is also 0.50 m from the center of the wheel. (b) Where does the force come from to enable you to lift more than 650 N using the wheelbarrow?