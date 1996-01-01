24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
An insulating sphere of radius is in the center of a conducting spherical shell with inner radius of and outer radius of . The insulating sphere has a charge of and the conducting spherical shell has a net charge of . What is the total charge on the inner surface of the conducting spherical shell?
The nuclei of large atoms, such as uranium, with 92 protons, can be modeled as spherically symmetric spheres of charge. The radius of the uranium nucleus is approximately 7.4×10−15 m. (c) The electrons can be modeled as forming a uniform shell of negative charge. What net electric field do they produce at the location of the nucleus?
The nuclei of large atoms, such as uranium, with 92 protons, can be modeled as spherically symmetric spheres of charge. The radius of the uranium nucleus is approximately 7.4×10−15 m. (b) What magnitude of electric field does it produce at the distance of the electrons, which is about 1.0×10−10 m?
The nuclei of large atoms, such as uranium, with 92 protons, can be modeled as spherically symmetric spheres of charge. The radius of the uranium nucleus is approximately 7.4×10−15 m. (a) What is the electric field this nucleus produces just outside its surface?
Some planetary scientists have suggested that the planet Mars has an electric field somewhat similar to that of the earth, producing a net electric flux of −3.63×1016 N·m2/C at the planet's surface. Calculate:(c) the charge density on Mars, assuming all the charge is uniformly distributed over the planet's surface.
Some planetary scientists have suggested that the planet Mars has an electric field somewhat similar to that of the earth, producing a net electric flux of −3.63×1016 N·m2/C at the planet's surface. Calculate: (b) the electric field at the planet's surface (refer to the astronomical data inside the back cover);
A hollow, conducting sphere with an outer radius of 0.250 m and an inner radius of 0.200 m has a uniform surface charge density of +6.37×10−6 C/m2. A charge of −0.500 μC is now introduced at the center of the cavity inside the sphere. (c) What is the electric flux through a spherical surface just inside the inner surface of the sphere?
A hollow, conducting sphere with an outer radius of 0.250 m and an inner radius of 0.200 m has a uniform surface charge density of +6.37×10−6 C/m2. A charge of −0.500 μC is now introduced at the center of the cavity inside the sphere. (b) Calculate the strength of the electric field just outside the sphere?
A hollow, conducting sphere with an outer radius of 0.250 m and an inner radius of 0.200 m has a uniform surface charge density of +6.37×10−6 C/m2. A charge of −0.500 μC is now introduced at the center of the cavity inside the sphere. (a) What is the new charge density on the outside of the sphere?
You measure an electric field of 1.25×106 N/C at a distance of 0.150 m from a point charge. There is no other source of electric field in the region other than this point charge. (a) What is the electric flux through the surface of a sphere that has this charge at its center and that has radius 0.150 m? (b) What is the magnitude of this charge?
Charge q is distributed uniformly throughout the volume of an insulating sphere of radius R = 4.00 cm. At a distance of r = 8.00 cm from the center of the sphere, the electric field due to the charge distribution has magnitude E = 940 N/C. What are (b) the electric field at a distance of 2.00 cm from the sphere's center?
Charge q is distributed uniformly throughout the volume of an insulating sphere of radius R = 4.00 cm. At a distance of r = 8.00 cm from the center of the sphere, the electric field due to the charge distribution has magnitude E = 940 N/C. What are (a) the volume charge density for the sphere?
A conductor with an inner cavity, like that shown in Fig. 22.23c, carries a total charge of +5.00 nC. The charge within the cavity, insulated from the conductor, is −6.00 nC. How much charge is on (a) the inner surface of the conductor and (b) the outer surface of the conductor?
A very large, horizontal, nonconducting sheet of charge has uniform charge per unit area σ = 5.00×10−6 C/m2. (a) A small sphere of mass m = 8.00×10−6 kg and charge q is placed 3.00 cm above the sheet of charge and then released from rest. (b) What is q if the sphere is released 1.50 cm above the sheet?
A very large, horizontal, nonconducting sheet of charge has uniform charge per unit area σ = 5.00×10−6 C/m2. (a) A small sphere of mass m = 8.00×10−6 kg and charge q is placed 3.00 cm above the sheet of charge and then released from rest. (a) If the sphere is to remain motionless when it is released, what must be the value of q?
An infinitely long cylindrical conductor has radius r and uniform surface charge density σ. (b) In terms of σ, what is the magnitude of the electric field produced by the charged cylinder at a distance r > R from its axis? (c) Express the result of part (b) in terms of λ and show that the electric field outside the cylinder is the same as if all the charge were on the axis.
A very long conducting tube (hollow cylinder) has inner radius A and outer radius b. It carries charge per unit length +α, where α is a positive constant with units of C/m. A line of charge lies along the axis of the tube. The line of charge has charge per unit length +α. (a) Calculate the electric field in terms of α and the distance r from the axis of the tube for (i) r < a; (ii) a < r < b; (iii) r > b. Show your results in a graph of E as a function of R.
A very long conducting tube (hollow cylinder) has inner radius A and outer radius b. It carries charge per unit length +α, where α is a positive constant with units of C/m. A line of charge lies along the axis of the tube. The line of charge has charge per unit length +α. (b) What is the charge per unit length on (i) the inner surface of the tube and (ii) the outer surface of the tube?
