11. Momentum & Impulse
Types of Collisions
A neutron is an electrically neutral subatomic particle with a mass just slightly greater than that of a proton. A free neutron is radioactive and decays after a few minutes into other subatomic particles. In one experiment, a neutron at rest was observed to decay into a proton (mass 1.67×10−²⁷ kg) and an electron (mass 9.11×10−³¹ kg) . The proton and electron were shot out back-to-back. The proton speed was measured to be 1.0 ×10⁵ m/s and the electron speed was 3.0×10⁷ m/s . No other decay products were detected. c. How much momentum did this neutrino 'carry away' with it?
The nucleus of the polonium isotope ²¹⁴Po (mass 214 u) is radioactive and decays by emitting an alpha particle (a helium nucleus with mass 4 u). Laboratory experiments measure the speed of the alpha particle to be 1.92×10⁷ m/s . Assuming the polonium nucleus was initially at rest, what is the recoil speed of the nucleus that remains after the decay?
