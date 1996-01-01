32. Electromagnetic Waves
Intensity of EM Waves
32. Electromagnetic Waves
Intensity of EM Waves
Guided videos.
Learn with PatrickGo to the course
+5
Additional 5 creators.
Learn with other creators
Showing 12 of 12 videos
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
A 100 W lightbulb actually emits around only 10 W of light. What is the intensity of the light 1 cm away if the light is emitted perfectly spherically? What is the magnitude of the electric field emitted by the lightbulb? What about the magnetic field?
227
2
Has a video solution.
Multiple Choice
Suppose a certain star has a temperature of At what wavelength will this star emit the most energy?
120
Multiple Choice
A light bulb emits light uniformly in all directions. What is the electric field amplitude away from the light bulb?
160
Multiple Choice
What is the average magnitude of the Poynting vector for an electromagnetic wave with magnetic field amplitude equal to ?
128
Showing 5 of 5 practice