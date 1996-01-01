22. The First Law of Thermodynamics
PV Diagrams & Work
22. The First Law of Thermodynamics
PV Diagrams & Work
Guided videos.
Learn with PatrickGo to the course
+4
Additional 4 creators.
Learn with other creators
Showing 7 of 7 videos
Practice this topic
Textbook Question
A gas undergoes two processes. In the first, the volume remains constant at 0.200 m^3 and the pressure increases from 2.00 * 10^5 Pa to 5.00 * 10^5 Pa. The second process is a compression to a volume of 0.120 m^3 at a constant pressure of 5.00 * 10^5 Pa. (a) In a pV-diagram, show both processes.
84
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
A gas undergoes two processes. In the first, the volume remains constant at 0.200 m^3 and the pressure increases from 2.00 * 10^5 Pa to 5.00 * 10^5 Pa. The second process is a compression to a volume of 0.120 m^3 at a constant pressure of 5.00 * 10^5 Pa. (b) Find the total work done by the gas during both processes.
263
2
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
A cylinder contains 0.0100 mol of helium at T = 27.0°C. (a) How much heat is needed to raise the temperature to 67.0°C while keeping the volume constant? Draw a pV-diagram for this process. (b) If instead the pressure of the helium is kept constant, how much heat is needed to raise the temperature from 27.0°C to 67.0°C? Draw a pV-diagram for this process. (c) What accounts for the difference between your answers to parts (a) and (b)? In which case is more heat required? What becomes of the additional heat? (d) If the gas is ideal, what is the change in its internal energy in part (a)? In part (b)? How do the two answers compare? Why?
231
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
A cylinder contains 0.0100 mol of helium at T = 27.0°C. (a) How much heat is needed to raise the temperature to 67.0°C while keeping the volume constant? Draw a pV-diagram for this process. (b) If instead the pressure of the helium is kept constant, how much heat is needed to raise the temperature from 27.0°C to 67.0°C? Draw a pV-diagram for this process. (c) What accounts for the difference between your answers to parts (a) and (b)? In which case is more heat required? What becomes of the additional heat? (d) If the gas is ideal, what is the change in its internal energy in part (a)? In part (b)? How do the two answers compare? Why?
81
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
A cylinder contains 0.0100 mol of helium at T = 27.0°C. (a) How much heat is needed to raise the temperature to 67.0°C while keeping the volume constant? Draw a pV-diagram for this process. (b) If instead the pressure of the helium is kept constant, how much heat is needed to raise the temperature from 27.0°C to 67.0°C? Draw a pV-diagram for this process. (c) What accounts for the difference between your answers to parts (a) and (b)? In which case is more heat required? What becomes of the additional heat? (d) If the gas is ideal, what is the change in its internal energy in part (a)? In part (b)? How do the two answers compare? Why?
85
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
A cylinder contains 0.0100 mol of helium at T = 27.0°C. (a) How much heat is needed to raise the temperature to 67.0°C while keeping the volume constant? Draw a pV-diagram for this process. (b) If instead the pressure of the helium is kept constant, how much heat is needed to raise the temperature from 27.0°C to 67.0°C? Draw a pV-diagram for this process. (c) What accounts for the difference between your answers to parts (a) and (b)? In which case is more heat required? What becomes of the additional heat? (d) If the gas is ideal, what is the change in its internal energy in part (a)? In part (b)? How do the two answers compare? Why?
82
Has a video solution.
Showing 12 of 12 practice