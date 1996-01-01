24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Coulomb's Law (Electric Force)
A water droplet of mass m and charge q is placed between two parallel plates with a downward electric field. The droplet is negatively charged. When a certain potential difference is applied, it creates an electric field of strength E, keeping the droplet stationary. Find an equation for the droplet's charge q, given the electric field E and the droplet's weight mg.
Just How Strong Is the Electric Force? Suppose you had two small boxes, each containing 1.0 g of protons. (a) If one were placed on the moon by an astronaut and the other were left on the earth, and if they were connected by a very light (and very long!) string, what would be the tension in the string? Express your answer in newtons and in pounds. Do you need to take into account the gravitational forces of the earth and moon on the protons? Why? (b) What gravitational force would each box of protons exert on the other box?