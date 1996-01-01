The cycle in the figure shows four processes. Process a is an isobaric expansion at 330 ⁢ kPa . Process b is a constant volume reduction in pressure to 100 ⁢ kPa . Process c returns the gas to its original state where the volume is 100 ⁢ cm 3 . If the gas does 15 ⁢ J of work each cycle, what is the maximum volume of the gas?