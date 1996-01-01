20. Heat and Temperature
Temperature
Like the Kelvin scale, the Rankine scale is an absolute temperature scale: Absolute zero is zero degrees Rankine (0°R). However, the units of this scale are the same size as those of the Fahrenheit scale rather than the Celsius scale. What is the numerical value of the triple-point temperature of water on the Rankine scale?
260
Has a video solution.