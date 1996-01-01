16. Angular Momentum
16. Angular Momentum
A solid disc of mass M = 40 kg and radius R = 2 m is free to rotate about a fixed, frictionless, perpendicular axis through its center. You apply a constant, tangential force on the disc's surface (as shown), to get it to spin. Calculate the magnitude of the force needed to get the disc to 100 rad/s in just one minute.
