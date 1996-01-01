13. Rotational Inertia & Energy
Energy of Rolling Motion
13. Rotational Inertia & Energy
Energy of Rolling Motion
Textbook Question
An airplane propeller is 2.08 m in length (from tip to tip) and has a mass of 117 kg. When the airplane's engine is first started, it applies a constant torque of 1950 N•m to the propeller, which starts from rest. (e) What is the instantaneous power output of the motor at the instant that the propeller has turned through 5.00 revolutions?
Textbook Question
An electric motor consumes 9.00 kJ of electrical energy in 1.00 min. If one-third of this energy goes into heat and other forms of internal energy of the motor, with the rest going to the motor output, how much torque will this engine develop if you run it at 2500 rpm?
