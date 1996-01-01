18. Waves & Sound
Wave Functions
18. Waves & Sound
Wave Functions
Write the mathematical representation of the wave graphed in the following two figures.
435
1
2
Has a video solution.
Multiple Choice
A transverse wave is represented by the following function: y=(18cm)sin[2π(2cmx−5st+41)]. What is the phase angle of this wave?
373
1
Has a video solution.
Multiple Choice
The function for some transverse wave is ? = (0.5 m) sin [(0.8 m−1)x − 2?(50 Hz)t + π/3]. What is the transverse velocity at t=2 s, x=7 cm? What is the maximum transverse speed? The maximum transverse acceleration?
412
2
6
Has a video solution.
Multiple Choice
The vertical displacement of a wave moving along the x-axis is given by . What is the wave speed and in what direction is it traveling?
135
Multiple Choice
A transverse harmonic wave moving to the left has a wavelength of 2.5 m and a wave speed of 12 m/s. The amplitude of the wave is 0.1 m. At x = 0 and t = 0, the displacement of the wave is y = 0. Write the wave function for this wave.
3
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
A fellow student with a mathematical bent tells you that the wave function of a traveling wave on a thin rope is y(x, t)=2.30mm cos[(16.98 rad/m^)x+(742 rad/s)t]. Being more practical, you measure the rope to have a length of 1.35 m and a mass of 0.00338 kg. You are then asked to determine the following: (d) wave speed; (e) direction the wave is traveling;
105
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
A fellow student with a mathematical bent tells you that the wave function of a traveling wave on a thin rope is y(x, t)=2.30mm cos[(16.98 rad/m^)x+(742 rad/s)t]. Being more practical, you measure the rope to have a length of 1.35 m and a mass of 0.00338 kg. You are then asked to determine the following: (a) amplitude; (b) frequency; (c) wavelength; (d) wave speed; (e) direction the wave is traveling; (f) tension in the rope; (g) average power transmitted by the wave.
354
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
A wave on a string is described by D (x,t) = (2.00 cm) ✕ sin [(12.57 rad/m)x ─ (638 rad/s) t], where x is in m and t in s. The linear density of the string is 5.00 g/m. What are c. The maximum speed of a point on the string?
33
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
A sound wave is described by D (y,t) = (0.0200 mm) ✕ sin [(8.96 rad/m)y + (3140 rad/s)t + π/4 rad], where y is in m and t is in s. b. Along which axis is the air oscillating?
44
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
FIGURE P16.45 is a snapshot graph at t = 0 s of a 5.0 Hz wave traveling to the left. c. Write the displacement equation for this wave.
54
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Show that the displacement D(x,t) = cx² + dt², where c and d are constants, is a solution to the wave equation. Then find an expression in terms of c and d for the wave speed.
38
Has a video solution.
