28. Magnetic Fields and Forces
Magnetic Force on Current-Carrying Wire
A long current-carrying conductor oriented parallel to the y-axis lies in a perpendicular magnetic field given by B = B0y2/L k̂ for the interval 0 < y < L. B is zero outside these limits. A current, I, flows through the conductor in the positive y-direction. Derive an equation for torque on the conductor about the point y = 0.
A straight, vertical wire carries a current of 2.60 A downward in a region between the poles of a large superconducting electromagnet, where the magnetic field has magnitude B = 0.588 T and is horizontal. What are the magnitude and direction of the magnetic force on a 1.00-cm section of the wire that is in this uniform magnetic field, if the magnetic field direction is (a) east?
A thin, 50.0-cm-long metal bar with mass 750 g rests on, but is not attached to, two metallic supports in a uniform 0.450-T magnetic field, as shown in Fig. E27.37 . A battery and a 25.0-ohm resistor in series are connected to the supports. (a) What is the highest voltage the battery can have without breaking the circuit at the supports? (b) The battery voltage has the maximum value calculated in part (a). If the resistor suddenly gets partially short-circuited, decreasing its resistance to 2.00-ohm, find the initial acceleration of the bar.
A long wire carrying 4.50 A of current makes two 90° bends, as shown in Fig. E27.35 . The bent part of the wire passes through a uniform 0.240-T magnetic field directed as shown in the figure and confined to a limited region of space. Find the magnitude and direction of the force that the magnetic field exerts on the wire.
A straight, 2.5-m wire carries a typical household current of 1.5 A (in one direction) at a location where the earth's magnetic field is 0.55 gauss from south to north. Find the magnitude and direction of the force that our planet's magnetic field exerts on this wire if it is oriented so that the current in it is running (a) from west to east, (b) vertically upward, (c) from north to south. (d) Is the magnetic force ever large enough to cause significant effects under normal household conditions?
