16. Angular Momentum
Angular Momentum of a Point Mass
The Earth has mass 5.97 × 1024 kg, radius 6.37 × 106 m. The Earth-Sun distance is 1.5 × 1011 m. Calculate its angular momentum as it spins around itself. Treat the Earth as a solid sphere of uniform mass distribution.
BONUS 1:Treating the Earth as a point mass, calculate its angular momentum as it spins around the Sun.
BONUS 2:Does the Earth have linear momentum as it spins around (i) itself; (ii) the Sun?
A system is made of two small, 3 kg masses attached to the ends of a 5 kg, 4 m long, thin rod. The system rotates with 180 RPM about an axis perpendicular to the rod and through one of its ends, as shown. Calculate the system's angular momentum about its axis.
