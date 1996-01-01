17. Periodic Motion
Energy in Simple Harmonic Motion
17. Periodic Motion
Energy in Simple Harmonic Motion
Guided videos.
Learn with PatrickGo to the course
+4
Additional 4 creators.
Learn with other creators
Showing 7 of 7 videos
Practice this topic
Textbook Question
A cheerleader waves her pom-pom in SHM with an amplitude of 18.0 cm and a frequency of 0.850 Hz. Find (a) the maximum magnitude of the acceleration and of the velocity; (b) the acceleration and speed when the pom-pom's coordinate is x = +9.0 cm; (c) the time required to move from the equilibrium position directly to a point 12.0 cm away. (d) Which of the quantities asked for in parts (a), (b), and (c) can be found by using the energy approach used in Section 14.3, and which cannot? Explain.
88
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
A thrill-seeking cat with mass 4.00 kg is attached by a harness to an ideal spring of negligible mass and oscillates vertically in SHM. The amplitude is 0.050 m, and at the highest point of the motion the spring has its natural unstretched length. Calculate the elastic potential energy of the spring (take it to be zero for the unstretched spring), the kinetic energy of the cat, the gravitational potential energy of the system relative to the lowest point of the motion, and the sum of these three energies when the cat is (a) at its highest point.
521
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
A 500 g air-track glider attached to a spring with spring constant 10 N/m is sitting at rest on a frictionless air track. A 250 g glider is pushed toward it from the far end of the track at a speed of 120 cm/s. It collides with and sticks to the 500 g glider. What are the amplitude and period of the subsequent oscillations?
16
Has a video solution.
Showing 11 of 11 practice