12. Rotational Kinematics
Types of Acceleration in Rotation
12. Rotational Kinematics
Types of Acceleration in Rotation
Guided videos.
Learn with PatrickGo to the course
Learn with other creators
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
A large disc of radius 10 m initially at rest takes 200 full revolutions to reach 30 RPM. Calculate the total linear acceleration of a point at half way between the disc's center and its edge, once the disc reaches 30 RPM. (You may assume it continues accelerating past that point)
322
4
2
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
You are driving your 1800 kg car at 25 m/s over a circular hill that has a radius of 150 m. A deer running across the road causes you to hit the brakes hard while right at the summit of the hill, and you start to skid. The coefficient of kinetic friction between your tires and the road is 0.75. What is the magnitude of your acceleration as you begin to slow?
329
Has a video solution.
Showing 7 of 7 practice