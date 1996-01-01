21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
Root-Mean-Square Velocity of Gases
21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
Root-Mean-Square Velocity of Gases
Guided videos.
Learn with PatrickGo to the course
+4
Additional 4 creators.
Learn with other creators
Showing 7 of 7 videos
Practice this topic
Textbook Question
Oxygen (O2) has a molar mass of 32.0 g>mol. What is (e) Suppose an oxygen molecule traveling at this speed bounces back and forth between opposite sides of a cubical vessel 0.10 m on a side. What is the average force the molecule exerts on one of the walls of the container? (Assume that the molecule's velocity is perpendicular to the two sides that it strikes.)
175
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Smoke particles in the air typically have masses of the order of 10-16 kg. The Brownian motion (rapid, irregular movement) of these particles, resulting from collisions with air molecules, can be observed with a microscope. (a) Find the rootmean-square speed of Brownian motion for a particle with a mass of 3.00 * 10-16 kg in air at 300 K.
474
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
At what temperature is the root-mean-square speed of nitrogen molecules equal to the root-mean-square speed of hydrogen molecules at 20.0°C? (Hint: Appendix D shows the molar mass (in g/mol) of each element under the chemical symbol for that element. The molar mass of H2 is twice the molar mass of hydrogen atoms, and similarly for N2.)
203
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Martian Climate. The atmosphere of Mars is mostly CO2 (molar mass 44.0 g/mol) under a pressure of 650 Pa, which we shall assume remains constant. In many places the temperature varies from 0.0°C in summer to -100°C in winter. Over the course of a Martian year, what are the ranges of (a) the rms speeds of the CO2 molecules and
377
1
Has a video solution.
Showing 9 of 9 practice