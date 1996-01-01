A 9.00-m-long uniform beam is hinged to a vertical wall and held horizontally by a 5.00-m-long cable attached to the wall 4.00 m above the hinge (Fig. E11.17). The metal of this cable has a test strength of 1.00 kN, which means that it will break if the tension in it exceeds that amount.

(c) Find the horizontal and vertical compo-nents of the force the hinge exerts on the beam. Is the vertical component upward or downward?