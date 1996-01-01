15. Rotational Equilibrium
Beam / Shelf Against a Wall
A beam 200 kg in mass and 6 m in length is held horizontally against a wall by a hinge on the wall and a light rod underneath it, as shown. The rod makes an angle of 30° with the wall and connects with the beam 1 m from its right edge. Calculate the angle that the Net Force of the hinge makes with the horizontal (use +/– for above/below +x axis, and use g=10 m/s2.)
Has a video solution.
Multiple Choice
A beam 200 kg in mass and 4 m in length is held against a vertical wall by a hinge on the wall and a light horizontal cable, as shown. The beam makes 53° with the wall. At the end of the beam, a second light cable holds a 100 kg object. Calculate the angle that the Net Force of the hinge makes with the horizontal (use +/– for above/below +x axis, and use g=10 m/s2.)
Textbook Question
A 9.00-m-long uniform beam is hinged to a vertical wall and held horizontally by a 5.00-m-long cable attached to the wall 4.00 m above the hinge (Fig. E11.17). The metal of this cable has a test strength of 1.00 kN, which means that it will break if the tension in it exceeds that amount. (c) Find the horizontal and vertical compo-nents of the force the hinge exerts on the beam. Is the vertical component upward or downward?
Textbook Question
A 9.00-m-long uniform beam is hinged to a vertical wall and held horizontally by a 5.00-m-long cable attached to the wall 4.00 m above the hinge (Fig. E11.17). The metal of this cable has a test strength of 1.00 kN, which means that it will break if the tension in it exceeds that amount. (b) What is the heaviest beam that the cable can support in this configuration?
Textbook Question
A nonuniform beam 4.50 m long and weighing 1.40 kN makes an angle of 25.0° below the horizontal. It is held in position by a frictionless pivot at its upper right end and by a cable 3.00 m farther down the beam and perpendicular to it (Fig. E11.20). The center of gravity of the beam is 2.00 m down the beam from the pivot. Lighting equipment exerts a 5.00-kN downward force on the lower left end of the beam. Find the tension T in the cable and the horizontal and vertical components of the force exerted on the beam by the pivot. Start by sketching a free-body diagram of the beam.
Textbook Question
Find the tension T in each cable and the magnitude and direction of the force exerted on the strut by the pivot in each of the arrangements in Fig. E11.13. In each case let w be the weight of the suspended crate full of priceless art objects. The strut is uniform and also has weight w. Start each case with a free-body diagram of the strut. (b)
Textbook Question
Find the tension T in each cable and the magnitude and direction of the force exerted on the strut by the pivot in each of the arrangements in Fig. E11.13. In each case let w be the weight of the suspended crate full of priceless art objects. The strut is uniform and also has weight w. Start each case with a free-body diagram of the strut. (a)
