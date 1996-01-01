23. The Second Law of Thermodynamics
Statistical Interpretation of Entropy
The macrostate of a set of coins is given by the number of coins that are heads-up. If you have 100 coins, initially with 20 heads-up, what is Δ? when the system is changed to have 50 heads-up? Note that the multiplicity of k coins which are heads-up, out of N total coins, is Ω = ?!/?!(?−?)! . Does this change in macrostate satisfy the second law of thermodynamics?
CALC A lonely party balloon with a volume of 2.40 L and containing 0.100 mol of air is left behind to drift in the temporarily uninhabited and depressurized International Space Station. Sunlight coming through a porthole heats and explodes the balloon, causing the air in it to undergo a free expansion into the empty station, whose total volume is 425 m^3. Calculate the entropy change of the air during the expansion.
A box is separated by a partition into two parts of equal volume. The left side of the box contains 500 molecules of nitrogen gas; the right side contains 100 molecules of oxygen gas. The two gases are at the same temperature. The partition is punctured, and equilibrium is eventually attained. Assume that the volume of the box is large enough for each gas to undergo a free expansion and not change temperature. (a) On average, how many molecules of each type will there be in either half of the box?
