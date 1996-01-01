Some trainyards have very large horizontal disks that engines can drive onto, which then rotate to turn the engine around to face the opposite direction. Suppose the train engine is 12 m long and centered at the disk's axis. A 500 N force is applied 5.0 m from the center of the engine, with a rope that makes a 35 ° angle with the side of the engine. What magnitude torque is being applied to the train engine?