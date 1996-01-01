2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Position-Time Graphs & Velocity
Position-Time Graphs & Velocity
A cat walks in a straight line, which we shall call the x-axis, with the positive direction to the right. As an observant physicist, you make measurements of this cat's motion and construct a graph of the feline's velocity as a function of time (Fig. E2.30). (d) Assuming that the cat started at the origin, sketch clear graphs of the cat's acceleration and position as functions of time.
A cat walks in a straight line, which we shall call the x-axis, with the positive direction to the right. As an observant physicist, you make measurements of this cat's motion and construct a graph of the feline's velocity as a function of time (Fig. E2.30). (a) Find the cat's velocity at t = 4.0 s and at t = 7.0 s.
A physics professor leaves her house and walks along the sidewalk toward campus. After 5 min it starts to rain, and she returns home. Her distance from her house as a function of time is shown in Fig. E2.10. At which of the labeled points is her velocity (e) decreasing in magnitude?
A physics professor leaves her house and walks along the sidewalk toward campus. After 5 min it starts to rain, and she returns home. Her distance from her house as a function of time is shown in Fig. E2.10. At which of the labeled points is her velocity (c) constant and negative?
A physics professor leaves her house and walks along the sidewalk toward campus. After 5 min it starts to rain, and she returns home. Her distance from her house as a function of time is shown in Fig. E2.10. At which of the labeled points is her velocity (b) constant and positive?
A physics professor leaves her house and walks along the sidewalk toward campus. After 5 min it starts to rain, and she returns home. Her distance from her house as a function of time is shown in Fig. E2.10. At which of the labeled points is her velocity (a) zero?
