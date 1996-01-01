7. Friction, Inclines, Systems
7. Friction, Inclines, Systems
Two blocks are connected by a cord over a pulley. Block A rests on a rough tabletop. Block B has mass mB=2kg and hangs over the edge of the table. The coefficients of friction between Block A and the tabletop are μs=0.6 and μk=0.4. What is the minimum mass Block A can have to keep the system from starting to move?
Textbook Question
Two crates connected by a rope lie on a horizontal surface (Fig. E5.37). Crate A has mass mA, and crate B has mass mB. The coefficient of kinetic friction between each crate and the surface is μk. The crates are pulled to the right at constant velocity by a horizontal force F Draw one or more free-body diagrams to calculate the following in terms of mA, mB, and μk: (b) the tension in the rope connecting the blocks.
Textbook Question
Two crates connected by a rope lie on a horizontal surface (Fig. E5.37). Crate A has mass mA, and crate B has mass mB. The coefficient of kinetic friction between each crate and the surface is μk. The crates are pulled to the right at constant velocity by a horizontal force F Draw one or more free-body diagrams to calculate the following in terms of mA, mB, and μk: (a) the magnitude of F
Textbook Question
Blocks of mass m₁ and m₂ are connected by a massless string that passes over the pulley in FIGURE P12.64. The pulley turns on frictionless bearings. Mass m₁ slides on a horizontal, frictionless surface. Mass m₂ is released while the blocks are at rest. a. Assume the pulley is massless. Find the acceleration of m₁ and the tension in the string. This is a Chapter 7 review problem.
