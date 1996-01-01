30. Induction and Inductance
Faraday's Law
A tightly-wound 200-turn rectangular loop has dimensions of 40cm by 70cm. A constant magnetic field of 3.5T points in the same direction as the normal of the loop. If the dimensions of the loop change to 20cm by 35cm over 0.5s, with the number of turns remaining the same, what is the induced EMF on the rectangular loop?
414
5
4
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
A long, straight solenoid with a cross-sectional area of 8.00 cm^2 is wound with 90 turns of wire per centimeter, and the windings carry a current of 0.350 A. A second winding of 12 turns encircles the solenoid at its center. The current in the solenoid is turned off such that the magnetic field of the solenoid becomes zero in 0.0400 s. What is the average induced emf in the second winding?
315
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
The magnetic field B at all points within the colored circle shown in Fig. E29.15 has an initial magnitude of 0.750 T. (The circle could represent approximately the space inside a long, thin solenoid.) The magnetic field is directed into the plane of the diagram and is decreasing at the rate of -0.0350 T/s. (e) If the ring is cut at some point and the ends are separated slightly, what will be the emf between the ends?
56
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
The magnetic field B at all points within the colored circle shown in Fig. E29.15 has an initial magnitude of 0.750 T. (The circle could represent approximately the space inside a long, thin solenoid.) The magnetic field is directed into the plane of the diagram and is decreasing at the rate of -0.0350 T/s. (a) What is the shape of the field lines of the induced electric field shown in Fig. E29.15 , within the colored circle?
48
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
A long, thin solenoid has 400 turns per meter and radius 1.10 cm. The current in the solenoid is increasing at a uniform rate di/dt. The induced electric field at a point near the center of the solenoid and 3.50 cm from its axis is 8.00*10^-6 V/m. Calculate di/dt.
96
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
A long, thin solenoid has 900 turns per meter and radius 2.50 cm. The current in the solenoid is increasing at a uniform rate of 36.0 A/s. What is the magnitude of the induced electric field at a point near the center of the solenoid and (a) 0.500 cm from the axis of the solenoid; (b) 1.00 cm from the axis of the solenoid?
78
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
A metal ring 4.50 cm in diameter is placed between the north and south poles of large magnets with the plane of its area perpendicular to the magnetic field. These magnets produce an initial uniform field of 1.12 T between them but are gradually pulled apart, causing this field to remain uniform but decrease steadily at 0.250 T/s. (a) What is the magnitude of the electric field induced in the ring?
74
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
A flat, rectangular coil of dimensions l and w is pulled with uni-form speed v through a uniform magnetic field B with the plane of its area perpen-dicular to the field (Fig. E29.14). (a) Find the emf induced in this coil. (b) If the speed and magnetic field are both tripled, what is the induced emf?
318
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
A closely wound rectangular coil of 80 turns has dimen-sions of 25.0 cm by 40.0 cm. The plane of the coil is rotated from a position where it makes an angle of 37.0° with a magnetic field of 1.70 T to a position perpendicular to the field. The rotation takes 0.0600 s. What is the average emf induced in the coil?
343
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Shrinking Loop. A circular loop of flexible iron wire has an initial circumference of 165.0 cm, but its circumference is decreasing at a constant rate of 12.0 cm/s due to a tangential pull on the wire. The loop is in a constant, uniform magnetic field oriented perpendicular to the plane of the loop and with magnitude 0.500 T. (b) Find the direction of the induced current in the loop as viewed looking along the direction of the magnetic field.
225
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Shrinking Loop. A circular loop of flexible iron wire has an initial circumference of 165.0 cm, but its circumference is decreasing at a constant rate of 12.0 cm/s due to a tangential pull on the wire. The loop is in a constant, uniform magnetic field oriented perpendicular to the plane of the loop and with magnitude 0.500 T. (a) Find the emf induced in the loop at the instant when 9.0 s have passed.
407
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
A single loop of wire with an area of 0.0900 m^2 is in a uniform magnetic field that has an initial value of 3.80 T, is perpendicular to the plane of the loop, and is decreasing at a constant rate of 0.190 T/s. (b) If the loop has a resistance of 0.600 Ω, find the current induced in the loop.
244
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In a physics laboratory experiment, a coil with 200 turns enclosing an area of 12 cm^2 is rotated in 0.040 s from a position where its plane is perpendicular to the earth's magnetic field to a position where its plane is parallel to the field. The earth's magnetic field at the lab location is 6.0*10-5 T. (b) What is the average emf induced in the coil?
25
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
The magnetic field B at all points within the colored circle shown in Fig. E29.15 has an initial magnitude of 0.750 T. (The circle could represent approximately the space inside a long, thin solenoid.) The magnetic field is directed into the plane of the diagram and is decreasing at the rate of -0.0350 T/s. (d) What is the emf between points a and b on the ring?
21
Has a video solution.
