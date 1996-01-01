18. Waves & Sound
Standing Waves
In the following figure, what is the harmonic number of the standing wave? The wavelength of the standing wave? If the frequency of the standing wave is 30 Hz, what is the speed of the waves producing the standing wave?
An unknown mass hangs on the end of a 2 m rope anchored to the ceiling when a strong wind causes the rope to vibrate and hum at its fundamental frequency of 100 Hz. If the rope has a mass of 0.15 kg, what is the unknown mass?
By whipping a string up and down, you determine the fundamental frequency to be 4 Hz. If you attached the string to a motorized oscillator and increased the frequency to 28 Hz, how many loops would this standing wave have?
One of the harmonic frequencies for a particular string under tension is 325 Hz. The next higher harmonic frequency is 390 Hz. What harmonic frequency is next higher after the harmonic frequency 195 Hz?
The figure below shows a standing wave on a 2.0-m-long string that has been fixed at both ends and tightened until the wave speed is 40 m/s. What is the frequency of this wave?
A 3m-long rope is stretched between two supports with a tension that makes the speed of transverse waves 60 m/s. What are the wavelength and frequency of the second outcome?