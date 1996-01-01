15. Rotational Equilibrium
Equilibrium in 2D - Ladder Problems
A ladder of mass 20 kg (uniformly distributed) and length 6 m rests against a vertical wall while making an angle of Θ = 60° with the horizontal, as shown. A 50 kg girl climbs 2 m up the ladder. Calculate the magnitude of the total contact force at the bottom of the ladder (Remember:You will need to first calculate the magnitude of N,BOT and f,S).
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
A uniform ladder 5.0 m long rests against a frictionless, vertical wall with its lower end 3.0 m from the wall. The ladder weighs 160 N. The coefficient of static friction between the foot of the ladder and the ground is 0.40. A man weighing 740 N climbs slowly up the ladder. Start by drawing a free-body diagram of the ladder. (a) What is the maximum friction force that the ground can exert on the ladder at its lower end?
